High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.75

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 3056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.71.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.44.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$353.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer purchased 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at C$161,754.29. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer purchased 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at C$161,754.29. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 3,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080.

About High Liner Foods

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.