High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.75

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 3056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.44.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$353.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer purchased 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at C$161,754.29. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 3,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$100,080.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
