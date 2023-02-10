Highlander Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 13.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Full Truck Alliance worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YMM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

