Highlander Partners L.P. Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Highlander Partners L.P. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 7.6% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned about 0.14% of Vertiv worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,063,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

VRT opened at $15.65 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

