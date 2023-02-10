Highlander Partners L.P. Sells 16,300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Highlander Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,738,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $287.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

