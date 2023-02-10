Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.90) to GBX 1,015 ($12.20) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.42) to GBX 1,230 ($14.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,208 ($14.52) to GBX 1,145 ($13.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 975 ($11.72) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,104.33.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

