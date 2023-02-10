Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

