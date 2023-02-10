Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
