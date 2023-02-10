Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

