Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.72). Approximately 85,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The firm has a market cap of £306.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2,554.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.15.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

