HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.14) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.38) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.51) price target on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.03) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 695.50 ($8.36).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 615.80 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £122.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,282.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 550.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 518.74. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 620.50 ($7.46).

Insider Activity at HSBC

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($230,460.09).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.