ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $180.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.