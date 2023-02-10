IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

LRCX opened at $515.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

