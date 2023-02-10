IFP Advisors Inc Has $675,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

