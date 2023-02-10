IFP Advisors Inc Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,198,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

