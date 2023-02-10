IFP Advisors Inc Has $763,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

USB opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.