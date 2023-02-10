IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 136 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.55 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $163.56 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

