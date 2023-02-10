IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,883 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

