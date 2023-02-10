Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of IMH opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Impac Mortgage
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.