Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ RILY opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $73.10.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
