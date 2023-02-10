Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RILY opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

