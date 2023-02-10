Insider Buying: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shore Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.