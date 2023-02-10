Insider Buying: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

