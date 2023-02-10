Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Sells 5,950 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $351.62 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $357.42. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.28.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.