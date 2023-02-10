Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells 1,550 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $351.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $357.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

