Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenable Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TENB opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

