Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $271.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day moving average is $217.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $276.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,559 shares of company stock worth $13,833,442. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.