Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

INTA opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $2,793,376.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,171 shares of company stock worth $6,761,536. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

