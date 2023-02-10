Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.06.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 472,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,851,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

