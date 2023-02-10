Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 95,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 30,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.86.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

