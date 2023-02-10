International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IPCFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of IPCFF stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

