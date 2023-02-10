Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Intesa Sanpaolo’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.50 ($2.69) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.58) to €2.60 ($2.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.31) to €2.40 ($2.58) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.15) to €2.20 ($2.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.90) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.1 %

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22.

(Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.