Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of INUV opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

