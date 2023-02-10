Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stake Cut by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

XMLV opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

