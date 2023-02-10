Investors Purchase Large Volume of Uber Technologies Call Options (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 210,530 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 113,593 call options.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 521,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,346 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

