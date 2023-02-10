Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) vs. Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) and Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iridium Communications and Electronic Control Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 1 2 1 3.00 Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $683.09 million 10.47 -$9.32 million $0.04 1,422.75 Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Iridium Communications and Electronic Control Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Electronic Control Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and Electronic Control Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications 0.53% 0.30% 0.12% Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Electronic Control Security on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories. It offers its services to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers via satellite network. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It is also involved in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program. The company was founded in 1976 is headquartered in Clifton, NJ.

