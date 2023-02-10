Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.
