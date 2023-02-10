iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

