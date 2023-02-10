iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

