ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Down 3.1 %

ITT opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

ITT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.