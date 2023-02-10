Jaya Goyal Sells 1,677 Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jaya Goyal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PepGen alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Jaya Goyal sold 644 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $10,948.00.

PepGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. PepGen Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts predict that PepGen Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEPG. HC Wainwright began coverage on PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PepGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PepGen by 689.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Read More

