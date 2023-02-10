JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) versus Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Critical Contrast

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JD.com and Rent the Runway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get JD.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $149.33 billion 0.51 -$559.00 million $0.09 616.18 Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.19 -$211.80 million ($2.38) -1.57

Rent the Runway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JD.com. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

17.7% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

JD.com has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JD.com and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 3 6 0 2.67 Rent the Runway 0 4 8 0 2.67

JD.com currently has a consensus price target of $79.91, suggesting a potential upside of 44.11%. Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $6.55, suggesting a potential upside of 75.60%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than JD.com.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 0.13% 6.64% 3.17% Rent the Runway -53.24% -649.61% -36.22%

Summary

JD.com beats Rent the Runway on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The JD Logistics segment includes internal and external logistics businesses. The New Businesses segment is composed of JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.