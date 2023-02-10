Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ford Motor’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 116,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,182,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

