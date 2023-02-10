Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unum Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

