Jefferies Financial Group Trims Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Target Price to GBX 640

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 665 ($7.99) to GBX 640 ($7.69) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.21) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.75) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.81) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 630.71 ($7.58).

RTO opened at GBX 502.20 ($6.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The company has a market cap of £12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,587.14. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 565.40 ($6.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 521.29.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

