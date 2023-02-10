Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PetMed Express, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PetMed Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PetMed Express’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.65.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). PetMed Express had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

