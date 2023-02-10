Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PetMed Express, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETSGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PetMed Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PetMed Express’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.65.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). PetMed Express had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

