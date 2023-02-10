Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,834 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $421.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

