Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 99,211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.31. The company has a market cap of $421.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

