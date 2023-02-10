Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.67 ($26.65).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.65) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.85) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,350 ($28.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,283 ($27.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,067.77. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,536 ($30.48). The company has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,472.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,147 ($25.81) per share, for a total transaction of £386.46 ($464.55).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

