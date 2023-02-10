JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €77.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been assigned a €77.00 ($82.80) target price by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

JOST Werke Stock Performance

Shares of JST opened at €52.20 ($56.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $777.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 12-month high of €54.90 ($59.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.34.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

