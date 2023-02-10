JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€34.60” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.60 ($37.20) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ETR:DWS opened at €31.32 ($33.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($24.90) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($42.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.76.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

