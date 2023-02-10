JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

