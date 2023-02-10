JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $140.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

