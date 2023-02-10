JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Target Price to $63.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

